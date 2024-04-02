Extradition, fear and justice

Dear Editor,

The case of expelled Negros Oriental Third District Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. has returned to the track following reports of his arrest in Timor Leste as he continues to face accusations of masterminding the murders of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and nine others.

We are not surprised that Teves is now detained in Timor Leste. Of course, the government is seeking his extradition so he can face all the allegations, which also led to his expulsion from the House of Representatives.

However, what is surprising is that the former lawmaker has expressed fear for his safety if he returns to the Philippines.

This situation raises a critical question: Are Teves’ concerns genuine, or is this a ploy to evade justice?

On one hand, Teves’ apprehension is understandable since he is hell-bent on saying that he has nothing to do with the Degamo slay incident, and fearing for his life, especially considering the high-profile nature of the case, is a reasonable reaction.

Also, the argument of Teves’ lawyers regarding a United Nations intervention suggests a willingness to explore alternative avenues for a fair trial.

On the other hand, Teves’ past actions raise doubts about his sincerity. His choice to flee the country instead of facing the accusations raises suspicion. Furthermore, while seemingly irrelevant, his claim of being in good health could be interpreted as an attempt to downplay the severity of the charges against him.

The argument for extradition is clear: The Philippines has jurisdiction over the case, and he should be held accountable within the country’s legal system. The Department of Justice’s stance is firm: Teves must face the Philippine justice system.

While respecting his right to a fair trial, the Philippine government must prioritize ensuring his safety if he is extradited. This might involve special security measures during the trial and potential witness protection.

International oversight — perhaps from the UN as suggested by Teves’ lawyers — could also be a solution as it can provide an additional layer of assurance for a fair and impartial trial.

The truth behind his apprehension will likely emerge during the trial, but prioritizing a just and secure resolution to this case should be paramount.

The families of the victims also merit closure, and the Filipino people deserve to see that justice prevails, regardless of the social or political status of the accused.

This case is a stark reminder of the importance of a robust judicial system that upholds the rule of law. It is also a cautionary tale about the potential for powerful figures to manipulate the system for their own benefit.

Ensuring a fair and transparent legal process will determine Teves’ fate and restore public faith in the justice system.

Camille Echon

prilone2001@yahoo.com