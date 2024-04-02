Exports defy odds, hit record $100B

Despite the ongoing global uncertainties, the country’s trade is on an upswing, with the export receipts reaching an unprecedented $100 billion last year, mainly due to the robust growth of the Information Technology-Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry.

Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau director Bianca Sykimte said the full-year exports of both goods and services reached $103.6 billion, marking a 4.8 percent increase from the previous year.

Growth has been driven by the strong performance of the IT-BPM sectors and a turnaround in tourism revenues.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said the DTI has been working closely with the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines and its partner associations including the Animation Council of the Philippines, the Game Developers Association of the Philippines and the Healthcare Information Management Association of the Philippines to deliver interventions responsive to the needs of the industry.

Last year, the country participated in several European trade fairs, supported by the ARISE Plus Philippines Project, to enhance the global presence of the game development and animation sectors. The participating companies also benefited from tailored coaching initiatives from both local and international experts.

The Philippines also strengthened its position in the global healthcare information management sector through sustained engagement in the Americas, including an outbound business matching mission and participation in the HIMSS Global Health Conference.

DoT as partner

On the travel industry, Pascual praised the Department of Tourism and Secretary Christina Frasco for its dual success in developing travel connectivity to the Philippines’ gateways and in galvanizing local government units and stakeholders to enhance the appeal of local tourism destinations. Consequently, for the first time in 15 years, the Philippines achieved a surplus in tourism revenues.

Travel services more than doubled its level from last year, reaching $9.1 billion in 2023.

The Philippines welcomed more than five million international visitors, 91.8 percent of whom were foreigners, while the rest were overseas-based Filipinos.

That same year, the Philippines received 15 prestigious travel and tourism awards in various categories, including diving, beach, cruise, culinary, retirement, and Muslim-friendly tourism. The country also earned major accolades from the World Travel Awards: 2023 World’s Leading Dive Destination, World’s Leading Beach Destination, the World’s Leading City Destination for Manila, Asia’s Best Cruise Destination and Asia’s Leading Dive Destination.

Headwinds in exported goods

Goods exports faced challenges, with electronics exports declining by 3.4 percent or $955 million compared to 2022, according to BSP data.

The decline highlighted the importance of diversifying export portfolios and enhancing competitiveness in key sectors.