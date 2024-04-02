DAR provides training, tractors to CamSur farmers

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Tuesday said it has provided training on corn production, pest management, and marketing skills, to members of the Burabod Farmers Agrarian Reform Organization (BFARO) in Barangay Burabod, Calabanga, Camarines Sur.

DAR also turned over a farm tractor worth P1.85 million to improve their income and productivity.

DAR Regional Director Reuben Theodore Sindac said the provision of various training and a tractor to members of the agrarian cooperative is aimed at enhancing crop productivity and reducing production costs of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in the area.

“We encouraged the farmers to establish effective operations of the farm tractor to help increase the income of their members and their association,” Sindac said.

“We also provided them with farm and market-related training to teach them the basics of establishing an agri-trading business,” Sindac added.

Cynthia Malanyaon, Vice President of BFARO said the provision from DAR is an answered prayer.

“We are so grateful for all the training and for this farm tractor. As beneficiaries, we will do our part to boost farm production and income not just for our members but for our community, as well,” Malanyaon said.

The farm tractor was provided under the DAR’s Major Crop-Based Block Farm Productivity Enhancement (MCBFPE) project.

DAR Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Renato Bequillo said the tractor would help ease the farmers’ farming method and increase their farm yields.

“Higher farm yields would help increase the cooperative’s income, which would eventually contribute to ensuring enough food supply in the province,” Bequillo said.

Bequillo said the activity was made possible through the strong leadership of Secretary Conrado Estrella III, Undersecretary for Support Services Rowena Niña Taduran, and the officials of DAR Regional and Provincial Offices.

After the turnover, training sessions on how to use and maintain the farm tractor were conducted for the farmer-members of BFARO.