DA: Phl has zero FMD cases so far

The Department of Agriculture said Monday there were no reported cases yet in the Philippines of foot and mouth disease (FMD) affecting animals.

DA Assistant Secretary Dante Palabrica said that in the event the disease enters the country, cattle and hogs will be affected, but there’s no need to worry.

“If the virus strikes, we can easily buy the vaccine. There are three companies available,” he said, adding that the country has not recorded any FMD cases for a long time.

For decades, we have not vaccinated against FMD, so it is not in the immune systems of our animals. It is a stranger. When it [virus] comes in, it will spread,” he said.

He, however, said the virus threat will be a “piece of cake. That means it’s easy to control,” Palabrica said. He added the DA has measures in place against FMD.

“Right now, we have activated a system of reporting so that in the southern part of the country, we can check the entry of foot and mouth (disease).”

Moreover, he said, a technical working group has been formed to monitor the situation.

Palabrica said that FMD vaccines are expected to arrive in the country by June this year, where half a million doses will be stored in the department’s freezers.

“We’re now studying to stockpile the foot and mouth vaccine. It’s in process by now,” he said. “In case of an outbreak, we have a vaccine right away. What happened in Indonesia was it took them three months before they acted and got a vaccine.”

According to Palabrica, besides Indonesia, FMD cases have been reported in India, Vietnam and Thailand.