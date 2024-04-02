Boac protesters slam erring BIR officials

Rallyists on Monday morning stormed the office of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in Boac, Marinduque to urge employees to withdraw their support to two of its officials for engaging in questionable decisions inappropriate for government officials.

In a Meta (Facebook) video post of Joven Malalabana Liles, about 10 protesters inside the Boac Municipal Government Office slammed Revenue District Officer Felix Bacal and BIR examiner Julius Isleta after they were slapped with violation of Republic Act 3019 as amended or Graft and Corrupt Practices Act at the Office of the Ombudsman last 6 February by complainants Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) and SARGASSO Construction and Development Inc.

“Please don’t let these officials make Marinduqueño suffer from their untoward dealings. Sa mga empleyado ng BIR, huwag po kayong magsawalang-kibo!” said a lady protester speaking during the rally.

Based on its 17-page complaint against Bacal and Isleta received by the Ombudsman last 6 February, the graft charges against the two stemmed from accusations that respondents did not issue Tax Clearance Certificates for the contractors sans any deficiencies from the BIR Central Office.

The two Boac officials allegedly pressured the construction company into its dealings with government projects, causing them to lose millions of funds, and prompting them to file charges against the two officials.

But it was not the first time that SARGASSO Construction and Development Inc. filed an Ombudsman complaint against Marinduque government officials, as the company also lobbed graft charges against former Marinduque governor Carmencita Reyes, her vice governor, and other provincial officials of Marinduque in connection with the alleged anomaly in the renovation of a provincial airport amounting to P8.95 million in 2015.