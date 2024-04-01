Wanted man falls

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan on Sunday reported the arrest of a wanted person together with his cohort and the confiscation of two illegal firearms in an operation executed by the District Special Operation Unit (DSOU) in Bacoor, Cavite.

QCPD-DSOU officer-in-charge P/Maj. Wilfredo Taran Jr. identified the wanted person as Dennis John de Leon Bautista while his cohort was identified as Christian Dino Reyes. They were nabbed on 30 March 2024, at Phoenix Gas Station along Aguinaldo Highway in Bacoor.

Initial reports disclosed that joint operatives of DSOU, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-QCPD) and Bacoor City Police Station served the warrant of arrest issued by Judge Gian Enrico Cammayo Navarro of Branch 133, Regional Trial Court (RTC), Tagaytay City Cavite to Bautista for a case of Estafa.

During the implementation of the warrant, the operatives saw two firearms placed in the car seat of a Mitsubishi Expander with Plate Number NEU-5063 driven by Alarcon and when asked any documents for their firearms, the suspect presented his License to Own and Possess Firearms and Permit to Carry Firearms Outside Residence but the serial number of his firearms is unmatched from the presented documents.

Recovered from Bautista were one black Bench Belt Bag containing one unit Caliber 9mm Sig Sauer loaded with one live ammunition with an inserted magazine loaded with 11 live ammunition, two magazines loaded with 22 live ammunition and a cellular phone.

Also seized were one unit Glock 43x Cal. 9mm loaded with one live ammunition with an inserted magazine loaded with eight live ammunition, one magazine loaded with nine live ammunitions, a cellular phone and assorted identification cards.

The court of origin of the Warrant will be notified regarding the arrest of Bautista who will be charged with violation of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act together with suspect Alarcon.