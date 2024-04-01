Taguig treasurer, employees face graft raps

The local government of Makati City has slapped complaints against Taguig City’s treasurer and two of its employees before the Office of the Ombudsman for graft.

In a 10-page complaint, the Makati local government unit charged Taguig City Treasurer Voltaire Enriquez and employees Jessie Garcia and Erika Macaligtas for violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, Grave Misconduct, Gross Neglect of Duty and Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service.

This stemmed from the alleged 11-month delay in the release of tax clearance documents by the Taguig City Treasurer’s Office for three parcels of land purchased by Makati City from the Bases Conversion and Development Authority at a cost of P146,503,273.

“The Taguig City government has shown on many occasions a contemptuous disregard for the law. Aside from the unjustifiable delay in the release of tax clearance documents, they have harassed our employees and are now facing charges of illegal detention and grave coercion. Their obsession to grab properties owned by Makati seems to have compromised their judgement, public conduct, and sense of decency,” Makati Mayor Abby Binay said.

The city of Makati also revealed that after completing the transaction and paying taxes due to the national government, it obtained from the Bureau of Internal Revenue the Certificate Authorizing Registration for the Transfer Certificate of Titles.

But in order to process the transfer of the title to the City Government of Makati, the Register of Deeds for Taguig City required the submission of the Tax Declarations of the three parcels of land, Local Tax Clearances for Taguig City and Proof of Payment of Local Transfer Taxes.

While the tax declaration documents were easily obtained, there was inordinate delay in securing the tax clearance and assessment for the payment of local transfer taxes.

During the series of follow-ups, the respondents allegedly only said that the application for tax clearance is still pending with the City Treasurer’s Office but offered no acceptable reason for the delay.