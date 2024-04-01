Removal of BRP Sierra Madre not part of Duterte's gentleman's agreement with China—Roque

The removal of BRP Sierra Madre (LS57) in Ayungin shoal is not part of former President Rodrigo Duterte's gentleman’s agreement with China, ex-Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday clarified Monday.

In a phone interview, Roque told the DAILY TRIBUNE that Duterte’s agreement with China was a status quo on the resupply mission for the troops stationed in the BRP Sierra Madre, the country's military outpost located in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Under the status quo agreement, Roque said the Philippine vessels entering Ayungin Shoal are limited to only delivering food and water supplies for the troops at the grounded Philippine Navy ship.

“In order to maintain our presence in Ayungin shoal, in BRP Sierra Madre, ay ililimita to humanitarian supplies ang ide-deliver, so that started in the Aquino administration,” he said.

In August last year, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stressed that the Philippines has no deal with China to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal.

Marcos said he would rescind it should such an agreement exist.

“I’m not aware of any such arrangement or agreement that the Philippines will remove from its own territory its own ship, in this case, the BRP Sierra Madre from the Ayungin Shoal,” he said.

“And let me go further, if there does exist such an agreement, I rescind that agreement as of now,” the President added.

Roque reiterated that Duterte did not make any promise to remove BRP Sierra Madre from the Ayungin.

“When Marcos said he would rescind the agreement, that was on the agreement to remove Sierra Madre. Duterte never entered into that agreement. The agreement that Duterte entered into was status quo,” Roque said.

“Walang galawan. Walang further improvements sa kahit anong infrastructures. So yung sinasabi ni Presidente na irerescind niya was to tow away Sierra Madre which was not initiated by Duterte,” he added.

Roque’s disclosure of the so-called gentleman’s agreement has gained attention in light of the growing tension between the China and Philippines over the disputed shoal.

However, Roque noted that the ‘gentleman’s agreement’ was not a new revelation but a policy that existed during Duterte's term and the previous administrations.

“That has been a consistency. Hindi bago yan. Tinutwist lang nila na bago. That has always been there,” he noted.

"Kaya nga nilabas ko ‘yan, sa panahon ni Aquino, sa panahon ni Duterte, hindi naman naging controversial ang Ayungin ng nilimitahan natin ang delivery ng supplies sa pagkain at tubig. Parehong administrasyon binigyan ng importansya yung pananatili ng presensya natin sa Ayungin Shoal," he added.

Recently, China has heightened its aggression in the Ayungin Shoal as it accused the Philippines of intruding on its territory.

Beijing stressed that the Philippines bringing construction materials into the area to fortify Sierra Madre would be a violation of the agreement.

China has been insisting that the Philippines agreed to tow away the naval ship in the Ayungin, while the latter denied the existence of such an agreement.

Amid the increasing tension in the WPS, the Philippines revamped its approach by implementing a “proportionate, deliberate response and reasonable countermeasures” against China's aggression.

Recalling the stand-off event in the Scarborough Shoal in 2012, Roque warned that implementing hardline policies would not do any better for the Philippines.

“Nung nag hardline tayo nawala sa atin ang Scarborough. Kung mga hardline tayo eh baka pigilan na pati yung delivery ng pagkain at ng tubig dahilan para mawala yung ating mga kasundaluhan sa [BRP] Sierra Madre,” he said.