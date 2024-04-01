Pulse Asia’s ‘chop suey’ Cha-cha poll questioned

Pulse Asia’s “poorly crafted questions” in a survey on the effort to amend the 1987 Constitution “created confusion” among the people, Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin said Monday.

Garin said she spotted three glaring problems in the poll questionnaire, including on matters not being considered by Congress.

The survey conducted early March but released during the Holy Week showed that those opposed to amending the Constitution rose to 88 percent from 45 percent in March last year.

"First of all, there were questions not really being debated in Congress to date. If you are the respondent, then naturally you will react,” Garin said in a press conference.

“But the bigger problem is that these were not what was being talked about in the Cha-cha (Charter change) initiative of this administration," the House deputy majority leader said.

Garin pointed to the questions on a no-election, term extensions for elective officials, changing the presidential form of government to a parliamentary system, shifting to a unicameral from a bicameral legislature, and allowing foreigners to exploit the country's natural resources, among others.

“These questions were related to the Cha-cha discussed during the previous administration," she said. "Let us not influence the decision of our people by poorly crafted questionnaires."

The 88 percent comprised people who said that the 37-year-old Constitution may be amended at some other time (14 percent) and people who objected to constitutional changes now or at any other time (74 percent).

Most respondents opposed to amending the Charter were from Mindanao (91 percent from 51 percent), followed by those in balance Luzon (89 percent from 39 percent), the Visayas (85 percent from 40 percent), and Metro Manila (81 percent from 59 percent).

Supporters of Cha-cha also drastically declined from 41 percent in March 2023 to eight percent in the latest survey.

“If you look at the questions in the survey, it seems that the proposals during the Duterte administration and the current admin have been mixed like a chop suey," Garin said, referring to the vegetable dish.

The lawmaker also took issue with the survey being conducted when Congress had just approved its economic Cha-cha bill, or the Resolution of Both Houses 7.

RBH 7, which aligns with the Senate's RBH 6 with the only distinction being the manner of voting, hurdled the third and final reading with a vote of 289-7-2 during Congress' last session day on 20 March before it went on a month-long Holy Week recess.

Both resolutions aim to relax the restrictions on foreign ownership in public utilities, educational facilities, and the advertising industry, covered under Articles 12, 14, and 16 of the Constitution, respectively, which are believed hampering the Philippines' economic potential.

Garin said should the longstanding efforts of Congress succeed, the Philippines could easily entice foreign investments, which Cha-cha proponents believe will generate thousands of employment opportunities for Filipinos.