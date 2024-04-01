Power bills upswing seen during hot spell

Power consumers may have to bear higher electricity rates during the dry months as prices at the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market or WESM are projected to go up amid a surge in consumption.

Thus, the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) is banking on the joint efforts of power stakeholders to ensure that all systems will smoothly run to prevent further price hikes.

“During summer months, as you all know, there is a policy that there will be no maintenance shutdowns for plants during April, May and June. Hopefully, if there will be no forced outage, we will not see any significant increase in prices,” Isidro Cacho Jr., IEMOP head of trading operations, said.

Cacho added that the market operator is also hopeful that the full operations of the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project allow the sharing of excess power capacities in the entire grid and help temper any possible WESM price increases.

Based on IEMOP forecast, the peak demand in the Luzon grid may grow by around 6 percent this year to 13,273 megawatts (MW).

Visayas supply uprated

Meanwhile, the Visayas grid can improve as much as 7 percent to 2,628 MW.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will likely record the biggest peak demand growth of 8 percent to 2,650 MW.

Last year’s peak demand was at 12,550 MW in Luzon, 2,458 MW in Visayas, and 2,315 MW in Mindanao.

Based on initial data from IEMOP, the increase in average spot market power rates for March was mainly due to lower power margins amid higher demand.

As of 24 March, the average price per kilowatt hour (kWh) in WESM for the entire Philippines is at P5.46 which is 35.5 percent higher than the full month of February’s P4.03 per kWh.

IEMOP said total average demand in the country for the period went up 6.6 percent to 13,185 MW from 12,372 MW.