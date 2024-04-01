PDL ‘inventor’ appeals for BuCor help

A person deprived of liberty is eager to showcase his invention as he sought help from the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) in establishing a small manufacturing shop for his inventions to support the work and livelihood programs of inmates inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City.

In his letter to BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr., the inmate — identified as Clarence Astudillo, an Architect who was incarcerated for more than 29 years now for murder — claimed that his invention, the Articulated Throw Ball Shooter with Philippine Patent 12012000352-B, is a unique basketball shooting game.

He explained that it can be played individually (for the manually operated basketball apparatus) and with multiple players (for the computer or cellphone operated basketball apparatus) which everyone can play and enjoy.

The inmate also mentioned another invention — a soccer game for two players — which is still in the process of obtaining a patent.

Astudillo claimed that many inmates would benefit from his inventions if a small manufacturing plant was built inside the NBP to manufacture these two table games, as these products should have no trouble tapping the vast lucrative market.

“Here in the Philippines, the youngsters and old alike are into sports, thus I know many PDLs like me will benefit from my inventions,” Astudillo said.

Catapang said the bureau will continue to help Astudillo “in whatever way it can.”

“We will continue to assist him to reach out with other government agencies like the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines and the Department of Science and Technology, so he can be given proper advice on how to go about his inventions,” Catapang said.