CLLEX construction continues

Iba, Zambales — The provincial government here disclosed on Sunday that the Central Luzon Link Expressway (CLLEX) will continue construction this second quarter after being halted due to dispute between project officials and landowners affected by the project.

Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr., who heads both the Regional Development Council’s Sectoral Committee on Infrastructure Development and the Regional Peace and Order Council in Central Luzon, said the project regained headway after a dialogue last 19 March.

The long-delayed construction of the CLLEX bogged down due to delayed payment of right-of-way claims for properties along the 35.7-kilometer route.

The expressway is designed to connect with the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway south of the region and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway in the north and provide an important east-west link.

Ebdane said that upon completion, the P11.8-billion expressway will shorten travel time between Tarlac City and Cabanatuan City from 70 minutes to 20 minutes.

“The project already has the green light now, as the affected landowners have already dismantled the barricades they have set up along the highway. So, we expect construction to resume in the second quarter,” Ebdane said.