BOC-ESS celebrates 36th anniversary

The Bureau of Customs - Enforcement and Security Service (BOC-ESS) recently commemorated its 36 years of protecting the country's borders, enforcing adherence to customs regulations, and thwarting illegal trade activities.

Since its founding in 1988, the ESS has never wavered in its commitment to defend the rule of law, stop smuggling, and shield our people and economy from illegal activity.

In his commemoration speech, BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio praised the ESS's priceless services in safeguarding the country's inhabitants and economy.

The BOC chief also emphasized the crucial role that the ESS played in apprehending illegal products worth PHP 43.30 billion in 2023 alone, demonstrating the efficacy of the organization in thwarting illicit trade activities.

In addition, the ESS has played a major role in enabling the Fuel Marking Program, an important initiative to prevent fuel smuggling.

With remarkable accomplishment, the ESS generated 18.97 billion gallons of gasoline in 2023.

This program has significantly reduced gasoline smuggling, with transport vehicles and fuel products valued at PHP 395.01 million apprehended in the same year.

Commissioner Rubio highlighted the need to stay up-to-date with cutting-edge technologies to successfully combat illicit activities and acknowledged the challenges inherent in security operations, based on his personal experience as a former special agent.

Along with the Commissioner, EG Deputy Commissioner Atty. Teddy S. Raval and ESS Acting Director Isabelo A. Tibayan III expressed their profound appreciation for the commitment and skill of the men and women who work for the organization.

Distinguished uniformed customs officers were given a well-deserved award in appreciation of their ceaseless efforts to stop smuggling and their exceptional contributions to maintaining the integrity of customs operations.