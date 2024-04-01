BI intercepts 3 blacklisted Chinese nationals

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Sunday that it has intercepted three Chinese nationals at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 who attempted to evade immigration.

BI-NAIA identified the three passengers as Yu Yang, Wang Bo and Zhang Yong, who were apprehended on 26 March while they attempted to board their flight bound for Hong Kong.

Reports said that the three Chinese nationals tried to depart the country via a Cathay Pacific flight bound for Hong Kong when they were intercepted by the BI officers at NAIA Terminal 3.

Based on the surveillance footage, it was revealed that the three Chinese nationals attempted to slip past the immigration counters, prompting the BI officers to refer them to a secondary inspection.

Upon verification, it was revealed that all three of them had derogatory records and were subject to a blacklist order issued in 2023 against them.

“Our system is different now. We have primary officers, secondary officers, added checks at the boarding gates, and off-site surveillance,” BI commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

“Hence, such attempts by illegal aliens will not go unnoticed,” he added.

The trio was immediately placed under arrest by BI officials, and following their rights being explained, they underwent a virtual inquest conducted by the BI Legal Division.

In accordance with Philippine immigration laws, the appropriate legal action will be pursued against them.

“The attempted illegal departure of these aliens poses a threat to national security and public safety,” Tansingco added. “We will continue to work tirelessly to identify and apprehend individuals who attempt to circumvent immigration laws and regulations.”

All three were transferred to the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, where they will remain until they are deported.