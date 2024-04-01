12K PDLs released under Marcos admin

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) yesterday disclosed that there were a total of 12,836 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) released under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In March of this year, the BuCor released a total of 783 PDLs from its different prisons and penal farms.

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said this is an increase of 77 PDLs compared to those released a month earlier at 706.

Catapang said of those released for the month of March were composed of 132 acquitted PDLs, four released on bail, two released on conditional pardon, 528 expiration of maximum sentence, 20 granted probation, and 97 granted parole.

Of the said number, 149 were from the New Bilibid Prison-Minimum Security Compound, 146 from the NBP Maximum Security Compound, 99 from the NBP-Medium Security Compound, 96 from Davao Prison and Penal Farm, 65 each from Correctional Institution for Women and Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, 55 from San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm, 48 from Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, 44 from Leyte Regional Prison, and 16 from the NBP Reception and Diagnostic Center (RDC).

According to the Parole and Probation administration's website, parole refers to the release of a prisoner from a correctional institution under certain conditions, after they have served the minimum required time of their prison sentence. The Board of Pardons and Parole, which falls under the Office of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, has the authority to grant parole to prisoners.

On the other hand, probation is a privilege given by the court to individuals convicted of a criminal offense, allowing them to stay in the community instead of being incarcerated in prison or jail.

Meanwhile, conditional pardon refers to the conditional release of a guilty offender from the punishment given by the court. In order to be eligible for a conditional pardon, the prisoner must have completed at least half of the minimum sentence originally imposed, whether it is an indeterminate or definite sentence. The President can grant a conditional pardon based on a recommendation from the board.

On the other hand, Department Order No. 652 states that all PDLs incarcerated in national penitentiaries with expired sentences shall be approved by the Director General of the Bureau of Corrections or his duly authorized representative while the release of PDLs sentenced to life imprisonment or reclusion perpetua or those classified as high-risk/high-profile shall be implemented only upon prior approval of the Secretary of Justice.

A total of 500 PDLs from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City were transferred last night to San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City, as the BuCor continued its decongestion program.

The 500 PDLs composed of 200 from the Reception and Diagnostic Center (RDC), 150 from Maximum Security Compound, and 150 from the Minimum compound left Sunday afternoon escorted by 150 corrections officers.

Aside from decongesting the NBP, the transferred PDLs will also augment the manpower needs of the SRPPF in its agricultural programs.

The Bucor has already transferred a total of 2,248 PDLs from NBP to Leyte Regional Prison, Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, Davao Prison and Penal Farm, Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, and San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm since January of this year.

