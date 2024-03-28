PBBM urges Filipinos to embody 'compassion, service' this Holy Week

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the Filipinos to embody the spirit of compassion and service as they commemorate the love and selflessness of Jesus Christ this Holy Week.

In his statement posted on his Facebook account this Maundy Thursday, Marcos Jr. mentioned the importance of spreading love and understanding within communities, especially during times of reflection and prayer.

"As we reflect on the love and selflessness of Jesus Christ, may we also find ways to serve others with the same compassion and grace, spreading love and understanding in our communities," Marcos Jr. said.

“We pray for a safe and meaningful Holy Week for all,” he added.

Catholics worldwide partake in the Holy Week, also known as Semana Santa, a seven-day observance marking the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Similarly, the Catholic Church has encouraged Filipinos to contemplate the passion of Jesus Christ as they participate in religious practices like Visita Iglesia, processions, and liturgies.

These activities aim to foster a deeper sense of spiritual dedication and devotion among the faithful, as emphasized by the Church.

In accordance with tradition, Malacañang has designated 28 and 29 March as regular holidays, commemorating Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, respectively.

Additionally, 30 March has been declared a special holiday, recognizing Black Saturday.

The Philippines, renowned for its deeply rooted Catholic heritage, boasts the third largest Catholic population globally, trailing only behind Brazil and Mexico.