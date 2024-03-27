NUJP condemns China's 'manipulation' remarks

The Philippine journalists have collectively condemned China over its “manipulation” remarks in relation to its vast claims in the South China Sea.

China has accused Philippine journalists of manipulating videos that were recorded during the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ rotation and resupply missions in the Ayungin Shoal.

Philippine journalists were outraged over a social media card posted by the Chinese embassy in Manila on Wednesday stating: “Each time the Philippines delivered supplies to the grounded warship, they had many journalists on board, and had them manipulate the videos they recorded to make sensational news and project the Philippines as a victim.”

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) lambasted China’s remarks noting that the media is not a party to the territorial disputes in the WPS.

“The NUJP takes offense at the insinuation by the Chinese Foreign Ministry that journalists who accompany resupply missions in the West Philippine Sea are made to manipulate the videos they recorded to make sensational news and project the Philippines as a victim,” the union of journalists said in a statement in response to China.

The NUJP underscored that “state forces have no say” in the production and editorial decisions on reports related to Philippines-China confrontations in the WPS.

“The media is not a party to the dispute and should not be demonized by parties for airing contending views on the issue and unflattering reports on incidents in the West Philippine Sea,” it stressed.

Media not a troublemaker

Meanwhile, the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) said its journalist members have demonstrated credibility in covering both domestic and geopolitical conflicts since its founding in 1974 “as the larger tradition of the free press in the Philippines.”

“The association strongly rejects and condemns the false, baseless claims by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying and the Chinese Embassy in Manila that journalists ‘manipulate the videos they recorded’ in the South China Sea to ‘project the Philippines as a victim’,” FOCAP also said in a statement.

FOCAP has expressed “deep offense” at China’s insinuation that “media is a troublemaker” and in cahoots with the government to forward a political agenda.

“Members of FOCAP include both Filipinos and foreign nationals from around the world, some of whom have embedded in these Philippine missions," it said.

China insulting media

FOCAP called China’s remarks “a barefaced lie.”

“A free and independent press reports not what they are told, but what they observe, framed by historical and political context,” it said.

“The footage seen in the press is vetted by multiple sources and newsrooms. The work of journalists, including members of FOCAP and especially when carried by multiple media outlets, speaks for itself,” it added.

It likewise noted that such statements from China can be considered an “insult to the integrity of journalists and an alarming attempt to muzzle an independent press.”

“FOCAP will not be intimidated by threats and groundless attempts to smear its members' reputation. We will continue to courageously cover developments and the impact of events in the South China Sea and across the region,” it said.