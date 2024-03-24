Italy brought ‘Gianni Schicchi’ play to Manila's slum

Manila Symphony Orchestra performs an Italian opera meant for Filipino youth in Tondo.

This one night only performance was brought to Tondo as a way to further bridge the two countries culturally and make access to the Italian art form easier for Filipinos, especially the youth.

Italian ambassador His Excellency Marco Clemente is proud to the success of the very first play he envisioned to happen in the poorest district in Manila last Saturday held at the San Pablo Apostol Parish Multi-Purpose Court in Tondo, Manila.

The said event was attended by distinguished guests like Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Ms. Bettina Fernandez of the Daily Tribune, LGU Manila officials, embassy officials, and some Italian businessmen who came to see the opera play “Gianni Schichi” conducted by Marlon Chen.

The said opera play was also in celebration of the composer of the said italian play Giacomo Puccini’s centennial anniversary.

The classical play which is famous in Italy revolves around the scheming family who employs the title character to help them falsify their wealthy relative’s will. Gianni Schicchi takes most of the fortune for himself.

For Clemente he told DAILY TRIBUNE that Opera play involving classical music has no boundaries dividing rich and poor, he said he maybe labeled by some as crazy holding it in impoverished area of the Tondo, but for him opera has no class distinction.

He added that he want to held it in Tondo so the young generation could experience watching such opera play which demonstrate the Italian rich music and artistry culture and it will be historic in the minds and hearts of young people in densely populated areas like Tondo.