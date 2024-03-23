Phl scientists complete research at WPS amid Chinese ‘presence’

The Philippines has completed its marine scientific research on two sandbars near Pagasa (Thitu) Island in the West Philippine Sea despite the presence of Chinese vessels in the area.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for WPS, Commodore Jay Tarriela, said a team of Filipino scientists was on board Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessels BRP Datu Sanday and BRP Pagbuaya while being escorted by PCG ship BRP Sindangan en route to Pagasa or Sandy Cays 1 and 2 for a research mission in the area last Thursday.

The China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel tailed the Philippine vessels through their voyage in the research area.

Meanwhile, Tarriela denied China’s claim that it was able to impede the Philippines’ research mission.

“The BFAR and the PCG strongly refute the false narrative being peddled once again by the CCG regarding the marine scientific resource assessment conducted by Filipino marine scientists at Pag-asa Cays 1 and 2,” Tarriela stressed.

He said it was just CCG’s “unfounded assertions and claims.”

“The marine scientific resource assessment was successfully conducted by Filipino marine scientists and personnel, despite the illegal presence and intimidation tactics employed by CCG vessel 5204, which came as close as 100 meters to the BFAR vessel,” Tarriela noted.

Tarriela said “it is important to highlight” that the actions of the BFAR and PCG in conducting marine scientific research in these waters are fully in accordance with the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“The cays and their surrounding waters, which are within the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island, form part of the Philippine national territory. The presence of the CCG and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels in the area is a clear infringement of the Philippines' territorial sovereignty,” he further stressed.

Tarriela said both the BFAR and PCG are committed to upholding the rule of law and will continue to protect the rights and interests of the Philippines "in accordance with international law."

“The maritime scientific resource assessment aims to contribute to the understanding and sustainable management of the Philippine marine resources in the area,” he added.