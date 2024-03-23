LATEST

PCG spox lambasts China’s ‘unruly behavior, illegal presence’ in WPS

(FILE) This frame grab from a handout video taken on 8 February 2024 and released by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on 11 February shows a Chinese coast guard vessel (front R) blocking and sailing past Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Teresa Magbanua (back L) near Scarborough Shoal, in the disputed South China Sea. The Philippine Coast Guard on February 11 accused Chinese vessels of "dangerous" maneuvers during a nine-day patrol near a reef off the coast of the Southeast Asian country. (Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP)

A Philippine Coast Guard official on Saturday lambasted China for its “unruly behavior and illegal presence” in the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the WPS, said the People's Republic of China's “unprovoked aggression, coercion, reckless actions, and dangerous maneuvers” against the Philippine vessels conducting a “legitimate” routine and resupply mission for the navy troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in the Ayungin Shoal “is deeply concerning.”

“Unfortunately, the mission was met with unruly behavior, illegal presence, water cannon deployment, and dangerous maneuvers by the China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels,” he said.

“These acts have not only put the safety of individuals at risk but have also caused severe property damage,” he said. 

Tarriela stressed that China’s consistent and systematic approach in “carrying out these illegal, unprofessional, and irresponsible actions contradicts its claims of peace, dialogue, and adherence to international law.”

The authorities also reported a CMM vessel was caught installing floating barriers near the BRP Sierra Madre to prevent further entry by any vessels in the area.

