PBBM urges Filipinos to join 'Earth Hour'

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday urged Filipinos to participate in the observance of Earth Hour as he highlighted the “crucial role of energy efficiency” in addressing climate change.

“By embracing energy efficient practices, we can reduce our carbon footprint and create a sustainable future,” Marcos said in a statement.

Marcos said the Philippines is committed to promoting energy efficiency to “pave the way for a cleaner, more climate resilient nation.”

Amid challenges brought about by the El Niño phenomenon, Marcos said “efficient resource management becomes absolutely important.”

“Let’s adhere to energy efficiency directives not only to preserve the environment but also to foster a robust adaptive nation for the New Philippines that we envision,” he called on the Filipinos.

Marcos also urged the public to join the “You Have The Power” campaign as the “Philippine government takes steps towards energy security and sustainable systems.”

“Let’s make this Earth Hour count towards a greener future,” he added.

The Earth Hour is an annual event organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) that encourages individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off their non-essential lights for one hour.

This year marks the 18th edition of Earth Hour, with the theme "Biggest Hour for Earth."

The WWF said such a symbolic act aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and inspire action towards a more sustainable future.

On the evening of 23 March, everyone is encouraged to turn off their lights for 60 minutes from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. as a symbolic gesture of supporting the planet's preservation.