Marcos Jr. condoles amid deaths in Moscow shooting

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Saturday expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of those who died in the recent mass shooting incident in Moscow that killed at least 60 and injured 145 individuals on 22 March.

Marcos also condemned the terroristic attacks against humanity.

“I am profoundly saddened by the innocent lives lost in the horrific ISIS attack at the concert hall in Moscow. My deepest condolences to the families affected by this senseless act of terrorism,” Marcos said.

“We stand united in condemning terrorism in all its forms,” he added.

The Philippine government has already confirmed no Filipino was hurt in the “heinous attack” at the Crocus Hall in Moscow, Russia.

The government urged the Filipino community in the area to undertake the necessary precautions after the attack.

At least 10,000 Filipinos are currently living and working in Russia based on the recent records.