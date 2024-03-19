BuCor DG's car fired upon by unknown suspects in QC

The back car of Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. whom he lend to his Deputy Director was fired upon by unknown suspects yesterday in Quezon City.

Catapang lend his Toyota Hilux car bearing plate no. WDQ 811 to his Deputy Director General for Administration, Atty. Al Perreras when its was fired upon.

Initial report from the office of Catapang showed at around 6:30 am yesterday while the bullet proof car driven by security escort, CO1 Cornelio Colalong and passenger, fellow security escort CO1 Leonardo Cabaniero was traveling along the Skyway on his way to Quezon City to pick up Perreras when it was fired upon.

The unidentified suspects on board a gray Toyota Vios suddenly overtook the Innova back up car driven by CSO2 Edwin Berroya and fellow security escort CO2 Michael Magsanoc opened fire upon the Hilux.

The vehicle was hit at the rear windshield which shattered the bullet proof glass without penetration but the trajectory of the bullet was towards the passenger front side of the vehicle where Perreras usually sits.

Cabaiero, luckily who he was seated at the back of the driver was not hit and the suspect’s car immediately drove away at the Nagtahan exit of the Skyway.

This incident will be reported report to the police station.

Catapang said that both he and Perreras have been receiving death threats since they implemented various reforms in the agency and this incident will not deter them from continuing what they started.