DMCI pledges refund, transfer

Listed conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc.’s CEO Isidro A. Consunji has assured buyers and customers of the Acacia Estates Ivory Woods project of an option to transfer to another condominium unit or a full refund based on the current market value of their units plus damages.

This commitment was made by Consunji before the Senate’s Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development on 24 January regarding the revelation from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development about a suspension order issued on the license to sell the property development project of their DMCI Project Developers Inc.

Consunji told the Senate hearing that they were informing their unit buyers about the issue and were complying with the DHSUD order.

DHSUD-National Capital Region director, Norman Jacinto Doral said that they had issued the suspension order last Jan. 19 due to mounting infractions committed by the developer to prevent it from collecting further payments from its condominium buyers.

Tulfo resolution

The agenda of the said committee hearing was the P.S. Resolution 962-Timely Enforcement of Judicial Decisions in Labor Disputes, filed by Sen. Raffy Tulfo.

In the previous hearings, the committee heard the complainant-laborers from the Liberty Transport Corp., owned by the Lacsina siblings, describe their 25-year legal dispute over a 1.6-hectare parcel of land in Taguig City, also owned by the Lacsinas, covered by Transfer Certificate of Title 25491, which was awarded to them upon a favorable decision by the National Labor Relations Commission relating to a labor case.

The Supreme Court had earlier issued a ruling that granted the disputed property to Liberty Transport Corp. workers led by Nelia Bernadas and dismissed a petition from DMCI Project Developers Inc., to get the disputed property titled in their name, citing a deed of sale and a release and quitclaim agreement with the workers.