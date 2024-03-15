DMCI pledge refund, transfer from Acacia Estates project

Listed conglomerate DMCI Holdings, Inc.'s CEO, Isidro A. Consunji, has assured buyers and customers of the Acacia Estates Ivory Woods project of an option to transfer to another condominium unit or a full refund based on the current market value of their units plus damages.

This commitment was made by Consunji before the Senate's Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development on 24 January about the revelation from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DSHUD) about a suspension order issued on license to sell for the said property development project of their DMCI Project Developers, Inc.

Consunji told the Senate hearing that they were informing their unit buyers about the issue and were complying with the DHSUD order.

DHSUD-National Capital Region director, Atty. Norman Jacinto Doral said that they had issued the suspension order last 19 January due to mounting infractions committed by the developer to prevent it from collecting further payments from its condominium buyers.

The agenda of the said committee hearing was the P.S. Resolution No. 962-Timely Enforcement of Judicial Decisions in Labor Disputes, filed by Sen. Raffy Tulfo. In the previous hearings, the Committee heard the complainant-laborers from the Liberty Transport Corp., owned by the Lacsina siblings, describe their twenty-five-year legal dispute over a 1.6-hectare parcel of land in Taguig City, also owned by the Lacsinas, covered by Transfer Certificate of Title No. 25491, which was awarded to them upon a favorable decision by the National Labor Relations Commission relating to a labor case.

The Supreme Court had earlier issued a ruling that granted the disputed property to Liberty Transport Corp. workers led by Nelia Bernadas and dismissed a petition from DMCI Project Developers, Inc., to get the disputed property titled in their name, citing a deed of sale and a release and quitclaim agreement with the workers.

The workers had asserted to the SC that the Deed of Sale, Certificate of Redemption of Real Property, Release, and Quitclaim were spurious and falsified.

DMCI made it appear that the laborers executed a valid Release and Quitclaim dated 29 June 2009, when there was none. Under the Rules for Notarial Practice, a notary shall not perform a notarial act if the person involved as a signatory to the instrument or document did not personally appear before the notary to subscribe to the document the person executed.

Senator Tulfo cited the illegal practice committed by the corporate counsel of DMCI in the person of Atty. Basilio Gascon, Jr. (Atty. Gascon, Jr.), wherein he notarized the Release and Quitclaim dated 29 June 2009, and made it appear that two (2) parties to the said document personally appeared before him. But said individuals couldn't appear before him since they were dead years before notarization transpired. Moreover, Atty. Gascon, Jr. admitted that he knew that the Release and Quitclaim were not signed by the two (2) deceased persons. In defectively notarizing the Release and Quitclaim without the presence of the two (2) affiants, DMCI could use the said document to cause the transfer of the subject property under its name.

Prior to obtaining a License to Sell, a developer must secure a development permit from DSHUD. As part of the requirement for the permit's issuance, the developer must submit a property free from any lien, which DMCI failed to do.

The Committee discovered that while submitting the requirements for issuing a development permit for the Acacia Estates, DMCI submitted the subject property with a pending valid legal claim to DSHUD. Under the DSHUD rules and regulations, only a property free from liens should be submitted for approval by any developer as part of its request to issue a development permit. Despite the non-compliance of the requirements, the DSHUD's previous officials approved the development permit and issued a license to sell for the project.

Despite the pending valid legal claims on the property, DMCI admitted in the Senate hearing that it had erected a condominium on the disputed property and sold condominium units to unsuspecting buyers.

Thus, with the mounting infractions committed by DMCI, Doral issued an order dated 19 January 2024 suspending DMCI Property Developers, Inc.'s license to sell, preventing it from further collecting payments from its condominium buyers