Blackmailing transgender nabbed over BF's complaint

A transgender woman is facing trouble after being arrested by the police in an operation carried out on Thursday in Ermita, Manila. The arrest was made in response to a complaint filed by her boyfriend.

MPD-Manila Police District Anti-Cybercrime (ACT) team identified the arrested suspect as Justine Nicole Rabara, a.k.a Nicz, 25, a transwoman, and residing in Guadalupe Nuevo, Makati City and Poblacion Tayum, Abra.

Rabara complainant was identified as Michael Anthony Luberia, 24, male, single, a student, and residing in Malate, Manila.

The suspect was arrested on 14 March 2024 at 5:41 p.m. inside a 7/11 Store located at United Nations Avenue in Ermita, Manila.

According to the police report, the entrapment operation was initiated after Luberia filed a complaint. He had met the suspect through the Bumble dating application, an online dating app. They developed a romantic relationship online and eventually decided to meet in person in Makati, where they engaged in a physical relationship.

Luberia claimed that the suspect filmed their sexual engagement without his consent and the suspect used that to extort money from him amounting to P10,000. If he will not pay, the suspect allegedly said the sensitive video will be posted on social media.

An entrapment operation was conducted that led to the arrest of the suspect afterreceiving the marked money from the police.

Confiscated on the suspect's possession were one unit of IPhone 13 Pro Max and 10 pieces of P1,000 bill (the marked money).

The suspect will face charges for violations of Article 294 (Robbery with Violence Against Persons or Intimidation of Persons) of the Revised Penal Code and Republic Act No. 9995, also known as “Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009”, all in relation to Section 6 of R.A. 10175, otherwise known as Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The suspect is presently detained at the MPD-ACT section while awaiting inquest proceedings at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.