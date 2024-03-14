BDO Insure advocates responsible pet ownership

With the continued surge in pet adoption and the growing number of fur parents in the Philippines, BDO Insurance (BDOI), the insurance brokerage arm of BDO Unibank, reiterates the significance of proper care for pets and the vital role that pet insurance plays in ensuring their health and well-being.

Pillars of proper pet care

BDO Insure cited key pillars for ensuring the well-being of fur babies:

• Nutrition and health: Proper nutrition is critical to a pet's health. Pet owners should consult veterinarians to create personalized dietary plans for their furry friends.

• Regular veterinary check-ups: Routine check-ups are crucial in preventive care. Vaccinations, dental health, and early detection of potential issues contribute to a pet's longevity and quality of life.

• Exercise and mental stimulation: Regular physical activity and mental stimulation are vital for a pet's well-being. Engaging in playtime and providing stimulating activities contribute to a happy and healthy life.

Financial safeguard

While responsible pet care is paramount, BDO Insure underscores the importance of financial preparedness for unexpected health issues. Pet insurance is a crucial safety net, providing financial assistance for veterinary expenses, surgeries, and preventive care.

"Pet insurance alleviates the financial burden associated with unexpected medical expenses, allowing pet owners to prioritize their fur babies' health without financial constraints," said BDO Insure.

For as low as P560, fur parents can avail up to P15,000 of coverage for a year. The company has also enhanced the online application steps and requirements to easily get a pet insurance.

Step 1: Select or customized a plan based on the pet's needs.

Step 2: Provide details on the fur parent and fur baby, and upload three (3) photos of the pet.

Step 3: Pay and get Paw-tected.

For more information on BDO Pet Dog and Cat Insurance, visit BDO Insure's website at www.bdo.com.ph/bdoinsure/pet.