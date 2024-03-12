DFA: Magna Carta for Seafarers 'passed right away'

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is pushing for the swift passage of the Magna Carta for Seafarers bill, emphasizing the need to protect Filipino seafarers.

This call on Tuesday is connected to the recent assault by Houthi insurgents on a cargo ship near Yemen, resulting in the death of two Filipino sailors and the injury of three more.

In a Palace briefing, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega acknowledged the importance of well-crafted legislation that improves the lives of seafarers.

However, de Vega acknowledges the ongoing revisions being made to the bill. He expresses respect for the President and legislators' efforts to refine the legislation.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously chose not to sign the proposed legislation, with Malacañang saying that it is currently under review.

The proposed legislation aims to grant seafarers access to fair working conditions and equitable pay by mandating that recruitment agencies furnish them with comprehensive details regarding onboard conditions and relevant laws applicable to Filipino seafarers.

"We fully respect the president and the legislators' desire to improve the bill as it is," de Vega said.

"(But it should be passed as soon as possible), but not so soon that they forgot whatever they wanted to fix in the first place," he added.

He concludes with the hope for a swift yet effective solution, "But hopefully it gets passed right away."