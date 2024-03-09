Biden’s top trade execs visiting Phl for investment mission

A delegation of top-level American business executives formed by United States President Joe Biden is set to arrive in the Philippines next week for a trade and investment mission.

US Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will lead Washington’s Presidential trade delegation to explore business opportunities in the country from 11 to 12 March.

The White House announced some 22 high-level executives joining the trade mission including Steven Brown, President, GreenFire Energy, Inc.; Sapna Chadha, Vice President, Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier, Google Asia Pacific; Narsingh Chaudhary, President, Asia Pacific, and India, Black & Veatch Corp.; Chris Clark, Chairman, Asia Pacific, Visa Inc.; Mark Ein, Chairman, President’s Export Council; Charlie Ergen, Co-Founder/Chairman of the Board, EchoStar/DISH; Kimberly Getgen, Founder and CEO, InnovationForce; Brett Hart, President, United Airlines; Laura Lane, Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer, United Parcel Service (UPS) and Rich Lesser, Global Chair, Boston Consulting Group.

Other delegation members include David Luboff, Partner, Head of Asia Pacific Infrastructure and Co-Head of KKR Asia Pacific, KKR; Thomas L. Marquis, Co-Founder, Vice President and Director of Marketing, Marquis; Scott McHugo, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Sol-Go; Sara Murphy, President, Capital One Philippines; Ted Osius, President and CEO, U.S.-ASEAN Business Council; Anne-Marie Padgett, Regional President, East Asia and Pacific, Bechtel; Allan Pineda (aka Apl.de.Ap), Founder, Apl.de.Ap Foundation International; Kawal Preet, President of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa Region, FedEx; Shamina Singh, Founder and President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, and Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Mastercard; Mary Snapp, Vice President, Global Strategic Initiatives, Office of the President, Microsoft Corp.; Eric Starr, Co-Founder and CEO, UltraPass ID; and Francesco Venneri, Founder and CEO, Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation.

The high-level US Presidential Trade Mission was a commitment of Biden during the official visits of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the US.

White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson previously said the mission would reinforce the Philippines as a “key hub for regional supply chains and high-quality investment.”

Watson noted the mission aims to enhance US companies’ contributions to the Philippines’ innovation economy, connective infrastructure, clean energy transition, critical minerals sector, and the food security of its people.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) expressed optimism that the trade and investment mission could increase US companies’ investment portfolio in the country’s economic zones.