Large-scale theft fugitive nabbed at Pasay City

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the arrest of a Japanese man wanted for a large-scale theft in Tokyo, Japan.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the Japanese fugitive as 55-year-old Takayuki Kagoshima, who was arrested last Monday (4 March ) along Roxas Blvd. in Pasay City.

Tansingco claims that the warrant was obtained in response to the October 2023 summary deportation order against Kagoshima.

“In view of the fact that he was already ordered deported for being an undesirable alien, he will be sent back to Japan as soon as we have secured the required clearances for his departure,” the BI Chief said.

He added that Kagoshima’s name was already included in the immigration blacklist, thus barring him from re-entering the Philippines.

Based on his travel record, it appears that he is already overstaying, as his last arrival in the country was on 7 November 2022.

According to Japanese authorities, Kagoshima is the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by the court in Fukuoka prefecture, where he is charged with theft in violation of Article 235 of the Japanese Penal Code.

The Japanese authorities said that Kagoshima is a member of the “JP Dragon Syndicate" that plotted to steal cash cards from their victims by pretending to be police officers.

Furthermore, it was discovered that Kagoshima is an undocumented alien because the Japanese government had already revoked his passport.

As his deportation is being processed, Kagoshima has been detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.