2kg suspected shabu seized

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested two drug peddlers during a buy-bust operation here and confiscated from their possession about two kilos of suspected shabu worth P13.6 million.

PDEA Zamboanga City head Agent Marvin Santos on Sunday disclosed that an anti-narcotics agent conducted the sting operation at a parking lot of an establishment in Nunez Extension, Barangay Camino Nuevo here Saturday night.

Authorities arrested the suspects identified as Amyl Khan Abubasar y Mahadali alias Saddam and Muhajiran Jumlah y Romeom both from Jolo, Sulu with temporary address in Barangay Tulungatung here.

Seized from the suspects were two kilos of suspected shabu, one genuine P1,000 bill, 19 bundles of P1,000 boodle money, one white OPPO android cellular phone a Yamaha NMAX with plate number 432 JPC and an ignition key.

Naval Intelligence and Security Group-Western Mindanao assisted the PDEA operatives during the conduct of the drug buy-bust operation.

The suspects are detained at the custodial detention facility of PDEA Zamboanga City awaiting the formal filing of charges against them for violation of Section 5 of Art II of RA 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.