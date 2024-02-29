Phl Army gears up for first-ever combined arms drill

More than 5,000 soldiers will be participating in the Philippine Army’s first-ever combined arms training exercise, coined as “CATEX—Katihan,” set to be conducted this March.

Col. Louie Dema-ala, the Philippine Army spokesperson, said the CATEX—Katihan, which will be held in various camps in Nueva Ecija and Tarlac, highlights the service's shift from internal security to territorial defense operations.

Dema-ala said the drills will effectively test the Army’s capability to move, maneuver, and sustain large-scale forces during combat operations.

"The drills will be joined by 4,706 dismounted contingents and 1,463 mounted contingents from various Army units in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao," he added.

The “dismounted contingent”s refers to units without any transport while “mounted contingents” are troops serving in motorized, armor, and tracked artillery formations.

Dema-ala also confirmed the final planning for the exercise was held in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on Wednesday.