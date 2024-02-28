Widow hacked in head

A 65-year-old woman is now under observation at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center after she was hacked in the head by a bolo-wielding tricycle driver Tuesday morning in an alley at Pimbago Street corner Rawatun Street, Carlos Palanca, Barangay 648 San Miguel, Manila.

PSSg Jeus Cris S Jacalne of the Manila Police District -Police Station 14, identified the victim as Gloria Mahilac, resident of Rawatun Street, Carlos Palanca, Barangay 648, San Miguel, Manila.

The suspect, who was arrested by police during a follow-up operation, was identified as Jabbar Mocaebat, 29 of Pimbago Street, Barangay 648, San Miguel, Mynila.

The incident occurred at 8:10 in the morning at the earlier mentioned place.

It was later found out through CCTV that the suspect had been following the victim on foot going to the house of her daughter, Joan, 31 of Rawatun Street Carlos Palanca, San Miguel, Manila.

Joan saw the bloodied victim and immediately rushed her to JRMMC.

Subsequently, Joan proceeded to the barangay to report the incident where barangay tanod conducted follow-up operation to arrest the suspect.

Investigator Jacaine said that the suspect who is in detention are being investigated to determine the motive of his action.