Stringent process, barrier in organ donation — DoH

The Health department on Wednesday unveiled a critical reason behind the country’s alarming shortage of organ donors — the burdensome and stringent donation process.

“That’s because there are processes. For example, living organ donors may not be a match. Second, they may have relatives who are reluctant or afraid or no relatives can be found to donate,” Department of Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag said in Filipino.

He added: “Third, there may be a relative donor, but they are in another country, and there are many documents that must be completed before they will be allowed to donate because we don’t want them suspected of organ trafficking.”

Meanwhile, to prevent organ trafficking, Tayag, in a radio interview yesterday, said the DoH has implemented stricter measures.

He brushed off earlier rumors that people were being kidnapped for their organs to be harvested for sale. He stressed that stringent policies were in place to prevent the business of organ procurement.

“We saw that organs were being bought, so the DoH decided to be strict,” Tayag said. “Now, we really investigate before giving our approval.”

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute lamented the shortage of organ donors in the country.

According to Peter Paul Plegaria, chief transplant coordinator of the NKTI Human Organ Preservation Effort, for every two million dialysis patients, there are over 260 individuals on the waiting list for organ donation.