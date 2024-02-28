San Juan probing TUPAD anomaly

The alleged deduction on the payout of some beneficiaries of the government’s emergency employment cash aid program otherwise known as TUPAD is now under investigation.

The probe stemmed from a claim by a San Juan resident who came to the office of Sen. Raffy Tulfo to report the anomaly.

“If this is true, I invite the San Juaneño in the video to come to my office to lodge his/her complaint there,” San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said in a statement.

Zamora assured the presence of the Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Department of Labor and Employment, saying that he would listen fairly to the complainant and would immediately investigate the said incident.

“I also invite those in the second video to come to my office, again in the presence of representatives of government agencies, to ensure that immediate attention and action will be given to their aforementioned incident — an event that I will never allow or tolerate,” Zamora said.

“I also heard that the mayor’s office was mentioned in this matter. Sadly, it is easy for some to make accusations with no proof or basis other than hearsay,” the mayor added.