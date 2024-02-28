Remulla hails PCGG for 38 years of dedicated service

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla commended highly the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) on its 38th year of service to the nation yesterday.

"We join the PCGG in celebrating this significant milestone. I salute the men and women of the PCGG for their unrelenting dedication to public service," Remulla said.

“With your Anniversary theme, ‘Recreate for Advancement and Effective Governance,’ I call on you to continue performing your duties with excellence, renew your commitment towards good governance, accountability and transparency,” the Secretary underscored.

The PCGG in 2023, total remittance to the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) amounted to P2.6 billion, making the highest collection in five years and bringing the Commission’s total cash and non-cash recoveries to P280 billion. This boasts a remarkable 637.84% realization rate, exceeding the P410 million target.

It was established through Executive Order No. 1, signed on 28 February 1986. Since then, the Commission, with the assistance of the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and other collaborating agencies, has diligently performed its mandate under various executive orders and laws.

Remulla also echoed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s pledge to transform the PCGG into a permanent central anti-corruption agency by proposing the establishment of an Asset Forfeiture Office (AFO) under its umbrella, which will be mandated to recover and dispose of all ill-gotten assets, encompassing those confiscated by other government agencies.