PPA remits over P5-B in dividends

Over P5 billion in dividends are set to be remitted by the Philippine Ports Authority to the Bureau of Treasury, their biggest since their creation in 1974.

In a statement, the PPA on Wednesday said that on 27 February 2024, the PPA Board of Directors approved a total of P5,057,764,538 as cash dividend equivalent to 58.25 percent of PPA’s Net Earnings based on its Calendar Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements.

The PPA said that its latest dividend for 2023 surpassed all dividends remitted to the government, including its previous record of P4.4B in 2022.

As mandated by the law, the PPA must remit 50 percent of its annual net income to the National Government after being granted fiscal autonomy.

For the year 2023, PPA’s total Revenue stood at P25.44 billion based on the unaudited figures, 23.89 percent or P4.91 billion higher than the 2022 revenue of P20.54 billion.

Among the Government Owned and Controlled Corporations, PPA is said to be a consistent top performer.

Also, the agency, in 2023, was recognized as one of the leading dividend contributors among GOCCs in the country, ranking fourth overall with a cash remittance of P4.44 billion.

Based on the data of the Department of Finance, PPA was the 4th highest dividend contributor among GOCCs in 2023, even surpassing other GOCCs like the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Philippine National Oil Company, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, and Clark Development Corporation, among others.

PPA General Manager Jay Santiago attributed the agency's record-breaking figures to the good fiscal management and efficient operations of Port Management Offices nationwide.

"We are again making history with our highest dividend contribution so far, kung matatandaan niyo po since 2016 nagsimula ang dividend natin sa Php1.96 billion hanggang kada taon po eh pataas ng pataas and now we have over Php 5 billion. This proves that we mean serious business in PPA, always for the nation" GM Santiago concluded.

From 2016-2023, PPA had a total dividend remittance of P30.97 billion (including the P5B dividend due in 2023), marking the highest remittance in decades.

This underscores a trend of increasing dividend hikes by the PPA starting from 2016 with P1.96 billion, followed by P3.10 billion in 2017, P3.52 billion in 2018, a record-high of P5.05 billion in 2019, P3.76 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, a rebound to P4.08 billion in 2021, and the P4.44 billion in 2022.