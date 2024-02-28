MMC prohibits e-trikes, e-bikes on nat’l roads

E-trikes and e-bike owners should be wary of the resolution issued by the Metro Manila Council prohibiting the said vehicles from plying through major roads in the National Capital Region following a series of incidents involving such vehicles.

The passage of the resolution was revealed yesterday by MMDA acting chairman Romando Artes, with Metro Manila Council President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora and Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval in a meeting at the MMDA Head Office in Pasig City.

The MMC, governing body of the MMDA composed of 17 Metro Manila mayors, passed resolution prohibiting e-vehicles on national roads under the MMDA.

A penalty of P2,500 will be imposed for those who will violate. E-trike drivers will also be required to have a valid driver’s license.

The agency will also require e-trike and e-bike drivers to have driver›s licenses. If the user is does not have a driver›s license, the e-vehicle will immediately be impounded.

The council is just waiting for the Land Transportation Office’s guidelines and policies regarding the resolution, as well as the date of its effectivity.