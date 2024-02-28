High-value targets yield P470K shabu

Anti-illegal drug operatives confiscated more than P470,000 worth of alleged shabu and arrested two suspects described by the police as high-value targets in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Rosario, Pasig City early Wednesday morning.

The arrested suspects were identified as alias Ebot, 46, and alias Kalbo, 37; both residents of Barangay Rosario, Pasig City.

The suspects were arrested in a joint buy-bust operation conducted by the Pasig City Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Pasig City Anti-Drug Abuse Office along C. Raymundo Avenue, Barangay Rosario, at around 3:15 a.m.

Seized from the suspects were four pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing more or less 70 grams with an estimated street value of P476,000, P300 buy-bust money, 10 pieces fake one-thousand pesos, and a white coin purse.

The suspects are now detained at the Pasig City Police Station custodial facility while facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office.