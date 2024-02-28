DOH says shortage of organ donors due to stringent procedure

The Department of Health clarified that the nation's limited organ donation rates stem from stringent donation protocols.

"Mayroon kasing mga proses. Halimbawa doon sa living organ donors, maaaring hindi sila mag-match. Pangalawa, may mga kamag-anak sila na nag-aatubili, natatakot, walang makuhang kamag-anak (There are processes. For example, with living organ donors, they may not be a match. Second, they have relative who are reluctant, afraid, no relatives can be found)," DOH Undersecretary Eric Tayag said in a radio interview.

"Pangatlo naman, mayroong [kamag-anak na donor] pero nasa ibang bansa, e maraming papeles na dapat kumpletuhin bago pa mapayagan yan, kasi ayaw nating maisama yan doon sa organ trafficking kasi may binabantayan din tayo (Third, there's a relative donor, but they are in another country and there are many documents that must be completed before they allow them to be donors because we don't want that to be included in organ trafficking because we're closely watching that)," Tayag added.

Meanwhile, to prevent organ trafficking, Tayag said the Health department implemented stricter measures.

"Kasi nakita namin na binibili so para hindi nagkakaroon ng kalakal diyan, minabuti ng Department of Health na maging mahigpit (Because we saw that it was being bought so the Department of Health decided to be strict)," Tayag said.

The Health official cited previous rumors that people are being kidnapped for their organs to be harvested for sale.

He also stressed that stringent policies are in place to prevent the business of organ procurement.

"Kaya naman ganoon yung polisiya ay para makaiwas po tayo na ito ay maging isang negosyo (That's why the policy is like that so we can avoid it becoming a business)," he said.

"Tapos yung mga nangangailangan, para makaahon sa buhay e ibebenta na lang [yung organ nila] (Then those who are in need will just sell their organs)," he added.

He continued: "Pero ngayon iniimbestigahan na talaga yan bago mabigyan ng approval (But now we really investigate because giving our approval)."

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute earlier lamented the shortage of organ donors in the Philippines.

According to Peter Paul Plegaria, Chief Transplant Coordination of NKTI Human Organ Preservation Effort, for every two million dialysis patients, there are over 260 individuals on the waiting list for organ donation.