3 NPAs killed, high-powered weapons recovered in Panay clash

Three unidentified communist rebels were killed in an encounter in Panay province on Wednesday morning.

Troops from the 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion under the Philippine Army’s 301st Infantry (Bayanihan) Brigade had engaged in a firefight with about 20 members of the New People’s Army’s Southern Panay Front, Komiteng Rehiyon -Panay (SPF KR-Panay) around 3:20 a.m. today, at the forested part of Barangay Torocadan in San Joaquin, Iloilo Province.

The gun battle was a result of the Army troops’ focused military operation against Nahum Camariosa alias Bebong,

The NPA rebels fled towards the east direction of the province following the encounter, which lasted for about 20 minutes.

The pursuing troops immediately cleared the enemy encampment which has a land area of 15,000 square meters. Some 10 makeshift tents were built in the area.

After the clash, the authorities recovered 5 high-powered firearms including 4 M16 rifles, an AK-47 rifle; 3 bandoleers; a commercial radio; and 9 backpacks containing personal belongings of the communist groups.

The Army said the NPA rebels had suffered severe wounds before running away from the encounter site.

301IBde commander, BGen. Michael Samson, has again urged Panay residents “to continue to cooperate with the government as it employs the whole of nation approach to end this senseless communist insurgency in the country.”

“Else, the long arms of the law will eventually catch up on these NPA rebels,” he said.