Women's group: Expedite wage increase not Cha-cha

A women's group on Tuesday urged the government to accelerate the hearing and approval of the worker's wage increase instead of the "deceptive" Charter change.

"Congress needs to speed up the approval of the proposal to increase workers' wages, especially as the crisis caused by the high prices of the basic needs of the people in the country is intensifying," Clarice Palce, secretary-general of GABRIELA, said in Filipino.

"So, it should be increased wages, not the Charter change," she continued.

Just recently, the Senate approved the proposal for an additional P100 increase in wages, some lawmakers also say that it is not enough, as mentioned by Majority Leader Zamboanga City 2nd District Rep. Mannix Dalipe who recommended a study for a legislated wage hike ranging from P150 to P350 per day.

"Any increase in workers' wages will at least alleviate the government's intractable increase in the price of basic commodities, bills, and lifestyle in the country," Palce said.

At the same time, the government should also give priority to lowering the price of basic goods," she added.

GABRIELA also called on the Filipino workers and citizens in the country to take action and fight for increased wages and ensure that this and other issues of the people should be the priority of the legislators, not Cha-cha, which, the group stressed that "the only rich and foreigners will benefit."