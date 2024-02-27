‘Things moving’ for Senate, House

The Senate and the House of Representatives appear to be on the same page insofar as looking after the welfare of workers is concerned, Senator Francis Escudero said yesterday.

Escudero on Monday welcomed the lower chamber’s proposal of up to a P350 increase in the daily minimum wage of private sector workers.

This after the Senate recently passed a bill raising the minimum wage by P100.

“It is nice to see that things are moving forward not only for Filipino workers but also for both houses of Congress,” Escudero said, referring to the Senate bill and the proposed measure in the House.

Escudero said the upper chamber is awaiting the House version “so that it can be processed to the next step of the legislative process.

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe over the weekend said the House leadership is studying proposals for a P150 to P350 daily wage hike for private sector minimum wage earners.

The House Committee on Labor and Employment is scheduled to convene tomorrow to discuss the two measures.

“I have always believed that while we may disagree on a couple of things, there is so much more that we can agree on and work on together,” Escudero said.