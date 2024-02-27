Senate unanimously adopts reso honoring former UNGA chief Ban Ki-moon

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution honoring the global contributions of visiting South Korean diplomat, Ban Ki-moon, who served as the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Senate Resolution 929, introduced by Senate President Pro-tempore Loren Legarda, expressed the “profound sense of the Senate” in honoring Ban and commending his “outstanding global contributions" beneficial to the UN accomplishments.

Ban headed the UNGA from 1 January 2007 to 31 December 2016 with one of his first major initiatives including the 2007 Climate Change Summit—which put environmental issues on the global agenda.

“The Philippine Senate, with deep respect and administration, acknowledges the exceptional contributions of Mr. Ban Ki-moon in shaping the global landscape,” the resolution read.

On Monday, Ban and his wife officially arrived in the Philippines. He was accompanied by foreign dignitaries and escorted by Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. when the Malacañang Protocol and South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines, Lee Sang-hwa, welcomed him at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

In receiving the former UNGA chief, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed support for the Global Green Growth Institute, an intergovernmental organization based in Seoul, South Korea.

The GGGI, currently headed by Ban, is a body dedicated to promoting green growth that "integrates economic progress with environmental sustainability."

In his address delivered before the Philippine lawmakers in the Senate, Ban reminded Filipinos that the target to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs and the Paris Climate Change Agreement “is getting closer,”—which was set in 2030 and 2050, respectively.

“This is why there has never been a more vital time in history to come together in cooperation, partnership, and solidarity to redouble our efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and implement the Paris Climate Change Agreement,” Ban, being the first visiting foreign dignitary to speak before the Senate, said.

Ban, who will stay in the country until Wednesday (28 February), thanked the Philippine lawmakers for adopting Senate Resolution 929.

“This is indeed a profound and unforgettable honor for me personally as well,” he said.

Ban reiterated South Korea’s recognition of Filipino troops who were sent to help in the Korean War in the 1950s.

“When it comes to the UN’s primary role to maintain peace and security, Korean people embrace special gratitude for the noble sacrifice and great efforts that the Philippines troops, under the banner of the UN, had endured to save freedom and democracy of the ROK [Republic of Korea] during Korea War,” he said.

Ban’s visitation preludes the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and ROK on 3 March.

“I sincerely hope that our bilateral relations will continue to be deepened and expanded for the mutual benefit of our two peoples,” Ban said.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri led the honorary welcoming of Ban in the upper chamber.

“We are very honored to be welcoming former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon for this historic visit to the Senate,” he said.

At the plenary session, Legarda recalled Ban’s visitation in Tacloban City after the onslaught of typhoon Yolanda in 2013.

Legarda said Ban’s presence in the country following the calamity “symbolized solidarity with affected communities and dedication to climate adaptation and resilience-building efforts.”

She cited the former UNGA chief’s “tireless dedication” to ensure the welfare of people and the planet, adding that Ban's visits to the Philippines serves as “an unyielding testament to his continuous efforts to address current challenges and uncertainties in the world today.”

“His leadership in founding and guiding the Global Commission on Adaptation exemplified his proactive stance on tackling climate change,” Legarda said.

“Our country looks up to his leadership and wisdom as we confront the adverse effects of climate change and implement solutions to safeguard the life and future of every Filipino,” she added.

Senator Pia Cayetano, who chairs the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation, and Futures Thinking, recognized that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals was established under Ban’s leadership.

Cayetano said the Korean diplomat “has inspired the Philippines and a handful of countries to establish a committee on sustainable development goals.”

“All of these goals were established precisely to push us, to push the leadership of every country towards that direction, to attain the goals that were set because these goals will really set the minimum standard of a decent life that we all aspire for in our respective countries,” she added.

Further, Ban urged the Philippines to emanate the significant accomplishments of the UNGA—which for him “is not abstract.”

“I believe you are also recognizing the guiding ideals and achievements of the UN. The UN and its pursuit of peace, human rights, and development exemplify the value and principles that I feel we should all espouse to replicate,” he said.

“I have seen the bravery of the UN peacekeepers protecting civilians, the heroism of aid workers responding to disasters, and the courage of health specialists providing care in the most dangerous places in the world,” Ban added.

Ban said the “work is certainly not done yet” amid bringing the "entire world together to the landmark UN sustainable development goals" and climate change movement.