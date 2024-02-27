Senate honors Ban Ki-moon

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution honoring the global contributions of visiting South Korean diplomat, Ban Ki-moon, who served as the 8th Secretary General of the United Nations General Assembly.

Senate Resolution 929, introduced by Senate President Pro-tempore Loren Legarda, expressed the “profound sense of the Senate” in honoring Ban and commending his “outstanding global contributions” beneficial to the UN accomplishments.

Ban headed the UNGA from 1 January 2007 to 31 December 2016, with one of his first major initiatives being the 2007 Climate Change Summit, which put environmental issues on the global agenda.

“The Philippine Senate, with deep respect and administration, acknowledges the exceptional contributions of Mr. Ban Ki-moon in shaping the global landscape,” the resolution read.

Ban and his wife arrived in the Philippines last Monday. He was welcomed by Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

In receiving the former UNGA chief, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. expressed support for the Global Green Growth Institute, an intergovernmental organization based in Seoul, South Korea.

The GGGI, currently headed by Ban, is a body dedicated to promoting green growth that “integrates economic progress with environmental sustainability.”

In his address at the Senate, Ban reminded Filipinos that the target to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs and the Paris Climate Change Agreement (2030 and 2050, respectively) “is getting closer.”

“This is why there has never been a more vital time in history to come together in cooperation, partnership, and solidarity to redouble our efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and implement the Paris Climate Change Agreement,” Ban said.

He is the first visiting foreign dignitary to speak before the Senate.

Ban reiterated South Korea’s recognition of the Filipino troops who were sent to help in the Korean War in the 1950s.

“When it comes to the UN’s primary role to maintain peace and security, the Korean people embrace a special gratitude for the noble sacrifice and great efforts that the Philippines troops, under the banner of the UN, endured to save freedom and democracy in the ROK [Republic of Korea] during the Korea War,” he said.

Ban’s visit serves as a prelude to the 75th anniversary celebration of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Korea on 3 March.

“I sincerely hope that our bilateral relations will continue to be deepened and expanded for the mutual benefit of our two peoples,” Ban said.