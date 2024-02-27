Remulla: Phl position on ICC probe unchanged

President Marcos’ position against allowing the International Criminal Court into the country to probe the war on drugs under former President Rodrigo Duterte has remained unchanged, according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

“It’s a policy that will not be changed just like that. We owe it to our people to be forthcoming about everything that we do and say,” Remulla said.

The ICC cannot conduct an investigation in the country and the government cannot offer its cooperation because the Philippines is no longer a member of the ICC, the Justice chief explained.

The ICC wants to investigate claims that 12,000 to 30,000 people were killed in police anti-narcotics operations during the Duterte presidency.

Official state data, however, listed less than 7,000 killed in legitimate police operations against drug pushers and syndicates.