Probe on for Isabela village chief slay

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Police Regional Office for Zamboanga Peninsula ordered the Zamboanga City Police Office to lead a comprehensive investigation on a shooting incident which killed a village chief of Isabela City and seriously wounded another village chief.

PRO-9 director Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding on Monday said that his urgent order is to swiftly identify the perpetrator and ensure that they are brought to justice.

Reports said that a still unidentified gunman shot the three village chiefs of Isabela City outside a hotel here, killing one of them and seriously wounding another while the other escaped unhurt.

The three village chiefs had just arrived at the Puerta del Ciudad Hotel located at Nunez Extension here coming from Isabela City when the incident occurred in front of the hotel on Sunday night.

Police said that the three were about to pick up their belongings at their service vehicle when the lone gunman riding on a motorcycle suddenly appeared from behind and pumped them with bullets fired from a .45 cal. pistol.

Masuading identified victims as Barangay Campurna Zone l chairperson Jaider Abdulhamid Jundam; Barangay Campurna Zone III chair Daryl Jalani and Franklyn Galos Tan, the Association of Barangay Captains president.

Tan sustained three gunshot wounds while Jundam sustained wounds in his neck and left arm. Jalani, on the other hand, was unscathed.

The victims were immediately rushed to Ciudad Medical Center Hospital by the responding ambulance but Tan was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.