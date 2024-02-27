MHS Robotics team hailed for winning tilt

The Makati High School robotics team, Makatrix, gained the accolade of Mayor Abby Binay for winning in the 2024 VEX Robotics Competition Philippine National Championship held at Xavier School in San Juan City last Saturday, 24 February.

The MHS team will be the Philippine representatives, in the 2024 VEX Robotics World Championship at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, from 25 April to 3 May 2024.

“Makati City is immensely proud of the Makati High School robotics team, Makatrix. You will be representing not only the Philippines but also our city’s outstanding support for co-curricular and extracurricular activities in technology and innovation,” Mayor Abby said.

The Makatrix robotics team, consisting of four Grade 12 Makati High School students specializing in ICT, will be competing in the Over Under Division for students in Grades 6 to 12.

The students, John Ashley Alvarado, Enriquito Yamzon, Brian Bernabe and Fritz Rivera, will be competing against 11,500 teams from 40 countries in over 750 tournaments and will be accompanied by their Robotics coach, Zernie Pugao.

The VEX Robotics World Championship seeks to enliven the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) skills of students from diverse backgrounds through innovative technologies that encourage technical abilities in programming, critical thinking, and soft skills such as teamwork, collaboration, communication and time management.

“Makati has financed and endorsed various robotics education programs across public elementary and secondary schools,” Mayor Abby said. “We have dedicated funds to invest in our students’ talents and potential across various fields of interest. These include school initiatives that promote student collaboration and teamwork on projects they are deeply engaged in — projects and innovations that could transform the future of smart cities.”

Mayor Abby also acknowledged the parents of the four students and the school officials for their support. “We commend the parents of our Robotics champs, their coaches, and the school officials for their support. Once again, our Proud Makatizen students will demonstrate their skills and channel their passion to creating innovative technologies on a global stage,” she said.

Previously, Makati High School’s Makatrix became the champion in the VEX Regional Championship Over Under Scrimmage on December 9, 2023, and the school’s MAKhina ranked third in the 2023 Manila VEX Robotics Competition.

The same school’s robotics team also ranked third in the Robotics Innovative Project in the 14th Sci-Math Interschool Challenge held at De La Salle Integrated School on 11 March 2023. Makati High School’s chess team also won the bronze medal in the team category at the regional level on 28 February 2023, which shows the school’s dedication to pursuing excellence.

Makati High School is led by principal Corazon Caculitan, under the supervision of Schools Division Office of Makati, led by superintendent Dr. Ma. Evalou Concepcion Agustin.