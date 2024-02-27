Mendoza urges all road users to observe discipline

Land Transportation Office Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II on Tuesday urged transport groups to make sure that all their members are following the traffic laws to ensure discipline on the road.

Mendoza said transport groups, particularly their leaders, have the authority to mandate their members to respect traffic laws that will not only result in a smooth flow of traffic but also ensure the safety of their passengers.

“Nauunawaan natin ang hirap sa pamamasada ng ating mga kapatid sa PUV sector subalit meron tayong mga batas trapiko na dapat sundin para hindi tayo makaabala at hindi magresulta sa anumang aksidente lalo na ng ating mga pasahero,” Mendoza said.

“Hindi puwede na ang mga pasahero ang masusunod kung saan sila bababa at sasakay. Bilang mga tsuper, makakatulong din tayo sa panawagan ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. na magkaroon ng disiplina ang lahat ng road users,” he added.

President Marcos earlier urged all motorists and road users to observe traffic laws and rules and regulations on road safety.

The Chief Executive’s call covers drivers of public utility vehicles for them to observe the designated loading and unloading zones, to refrain from using the designated bicycle lanes, for vendors to clear the sidewalks, and for the public to use pedestrian lanes.

President Marcos emphasized the need for discipline on the road under the Bagong Pilipinas.

On the part of the LTO, Assec. Mendoza said the President’s call will be backed by visibility of the agency’s enforcers to ensure that proper loading and unloading of passengers are observed, that bicycle lanes will be exclusive to their intended users and in implementing traffic rules and regulations.

“Patuloy tayong makikipag-ugnayan sa ating mga LGUs, MMDA at sa Philippine National Police upang tiyakin ang disiplina sa daan dahil ito naman ay para sa kaligtasan ng lahat,” Mendoza said.