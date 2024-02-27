Kuya Bong: Enhanced fire prevention measures needed

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reiterated recently the importance of intensifying fire prevention measures to mitigate fire risks and the need for enhanced preparedness to prevent similar tragedies.

During a relief operation for fire victims at the Neneng Gymnasium in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City last Sunday, the lawmaker stressed fires can be prevented by taking needed measures to ensure that their houses are safe.

Go also highlighted the significant strides made in fire prevention and response through the enactment of Republic Act 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act, signed into law by former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2021 which he principally authored and co-sponsored in the Senate.

The measure aims to fortify the Bureau of Fire Protection through a comprehensive modernization program over the next decade which include acquiring and upgrading fire-fighting equipment, recruiting additional personnel, and providing specialized training to enhance the BFP’s capabilities.

Go also extended his gratitude to the local government officials, particularly the Cebu City officials as well as the Tisa Barangay officials who were in attendance, for their prompt response and unwavering support to the affected families.

He underscored the local government’s role in addressing the immediate needs of the fire victims and ensuring their swift recovery from the calamity.

A total of 66 families from barangays Guadalupe, Tisa, Inayawan, Lahug and Talisay received meals, grocery packs, water gallons, vitamins, masks, shirts, belt bags and balls for basketball and volleyball from Go. There were also select recipients of shoes, bicycles, and mobile phones from Go’s team.

Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority conducted an assessment where qualified families may receive further emergency housing assistance.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go expressed his hope that there would be no casualties from the fire. However, acknowledging the possibility of other health concerns, he encouraged those affected to seek assistance at any of the three Malasakit Centers in Cebu City located at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, and Cebu City Medical Center.